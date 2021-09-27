Bigg Boss OTT's Moose Jattana Takes a Jibe at Shamita Shetty's Bigg Boss 15 Participation

After appearing in Bigg Boss OTT, actress Shamita Shetty is all set to step appear in the next season of the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 15. She’ll share the space with her previous housemates Pratik Sehejpal, Nishant Bhat and Divya Agarwal, who emerged as the winner. However, Moose Jattana has been facing heat from Shetty’s fans after she joked about her participating in the show.

Moose took to her Instagram Stories to share a tweet that read, “Sources confirmed that Shamita Shetty has been roped for bigg boss season 16 and 17, if still couldn’t be able to win then we can expect her in season 18 too (sic)!"

Afterwards, she posted a video stating that she expected people to take a joke as it is. “Earlier, I was accused of being lazy and unhygienic, you all must have seen. Now, I am being called immature, jealous and uneducated. Alright, I am the only one in the whole world who is bad, you and your Shamita Shetty are great," she said in Hindi.

She further added, “I have never said anything bad about her but learn to take a joke. I am just spreading laughter and positive vibes. I have stayed with her, not you. Come on! In Punjab, we laugh at such things. You have followed a Punjabi, this is what you will get. If you don’t like it, you can unfollow me. I have never asked you for votes, do you think I care about you following me?"

