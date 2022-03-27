Bigg Boss OTT's Moose Jattana to Participate in Sonu Sood's MTV Roadies 18

Bigg Boss OTT fame Muskan Jattana or Moose will be participating in the 18th season of the reality show MTV Roadies. The social media influencer and activist came under the spotlight after her stint in the controversial reality show. Her camaraderie with her co-contestants Nishant Bhatt and Pratik Sehajpal was one of the highlights of the show. Talking to IANS, she spoke of becoming a part of Sonu Sood’s show.

She told the publication, “Participating in Roadies had actually been quite a hard decision since it was out of my comfort zone and after OTT, I wasn’t sure if reality shows were for me."

She continued, “Shooting for the show was as much fun as it was challenging with audacious tasks, wonderful locales. The co-contestants were the real challenge. Such strong personalities on one shoot was definitely a learning task!"

She also said that working with Sonu Sood was an experience she will be grateful for and added that she is excited to see the reactions of the viewers once the show goes live.

This time, MTV Roadies will not feature Rannvijay Singha, Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula, Nikhil Chinapa, and Raftaar. According to reports, the concept of the show has also changed a bit and the idea of gang leaders may not exist now. Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula, and others were seen as gang leaders in the past seasons.

Earlier this year, Sonu Sood spoke about being part of Roadies Season 18. “MTV Roadies depicts the phenomenal spirit of the youth, who dare to challenge their limits. The new season is going to be high on adrenaline and adventure and will leave viewers on the edge of their seats. The show comes with an infectious energy; something that’ll inspire me at every step to push my limits as well. I am thrilled to host the upcoming season and take the contestants through this South African expedition,” he said in a statement.

