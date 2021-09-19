Bigg Boss OTT's Urfi Javed Makes Bold Fashion Statement in Unbuttoned Pants, Netizens Troll Her

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed managed to turn the heads yet again at the airport as she wore a stylish crop top with full sleeves and unbuttoned checkered pants. Many trolled her for this fashion statement but Urfi seemed confident carrying off her look.

One of the comments read, “People r becoming more crazy now days , publicity ke liye kuch bhi (sic)," and another netizen said, “Button laga leti toh koi Aafat aa jaati kya (sic)."

In a recent conversation with News18, Urfi talked about her choices of clothes and why she doesn’t care about being trolled.

“These trolls shouldn’t be given any attention. They are people who are dissatisfied with their own lives. In the times that we are living in, it is very easy to put a woman down. Women are trying to break the patriarchy but people are not ready to accept it. Most of the trolling happen for females. Even if they are working, that is being attacked by trolls. When actors like Sara Ali Khan or Janhvi Kapoor went for a vacation, they got trolled. If a male actor goes no one says anything."

Urfi added, “I am a Muslim girl so when I do something or wear certain kinds of clothes, it really doesn’t go down well with a lot of people. My religion has been a deterrent."

