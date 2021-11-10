Bigg Boss OTT's Urfi Javed Wears a Sexy Yellow Saree and Gives Sultry Vibes, See Pics

Katrina Kaif’s rendition of the iconic 90s song Tip Tip Barsa for her latest movie Sooryavanshi has left most of the Bollywood fans impressed. And, it seems Katrina’s tribute to the original song from the movie Mohra has even inspired actress Urfi Javed.

On Wednesday, Urfi shared her recent Bollywood-inspired look where she was seen wearing a yellow saree embellished with sequins. Urfi wore a matching yellow blouse with her saree which was sleeveless and came with a plunging neckline. Urfi accessorised her look with a Kundan and yellow stone-studded choker. The caption of the pictures was borrowed from the lyrics of the hit number sung by Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan, which read, “Tip tip barsa paani. Paani ne.”

It should be noted that in the original music video, which was picturised on Raveena Tandon, the actress had worn a yellow saree. In the latest version of the song, Katrina was seen wearing a silver glittering saree designed by Manish Malhotra as she danced in the rain.

Urfi has been sharing her own takes on iconic fashion moments from the entertainment industry. In her previous post shared on Tuesday, Urfi was seen in a Naagin-inspired look. The actress wore a nude shade strappy blouse and skirt which came with silver sequins.

Describing her look in the caption, Urfi wrote, “Felt like a naagin, might not delete later .How many naagin 🐍 fans here?”

Urfi’s fans were all praising her look, as one user commented, “Idk about naagin, but I’m an Urfi fan,” while others described her look as straight up “hot.”

The actress had shared another saree look on the occasion of Diwali last week. Urfi wore a strappy pink blouse which she paired with a coral and pink shade saree.

Which of the looks shared by the actress is your favourite?

