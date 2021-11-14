Bigg Boss OTT's Urfi Javed's Cut Out Dress is Inspired by Kendall Jenner's Sexy Outfit, See Pics

Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed turned heads in a back cut out dress as she was snapped in Mumbai recently during an outing. What is interesting is that Urfi’s very stylish and sexy outfit was worn by US-based supermodel Kendall Jenner recently at a friend’s wedding. The black dress complemented Kendall’s super fit body perfectly.

The outfit catches attention for its multi cut out design that is very risqué. Kendall had shared multiple posts on her Instagram Story of her posing in it alongside her friends and fellow guests Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid.

Urfi recreates the same outfit for her Mumbai outing but ties her hair back and completes the look with big earrings and make up.

Kendall’s original outfit is from Mônot priced at nearly Rs 1.2 Lakh.

Urfi became the first contestant to be evicted from the controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT which aired in August. Urfi has often stirred up controversy for her customised and unconventional outfits. In conversation with News18 earlier, Urfi talked about her choices of clothes and why she doesn’t care about being trolled.

“These trolls shouldn’t be given any attention. They are people who are dissatisfied with their own lives," she said.

