Bigg Boss OTT's Zeeshan Khan Announces His Relationship with Reyhna Pandit, Calls Her 'My Girl'

Actor and Bigg Boss OTT contestant Zeeshan Khan took to Instagram to share a romantic picture with his Kumkum Bhagya co-star Reyhna Pandit. He confirmed after months of speculation that he is in a relationship Reyhna. In the picture, the lovebirds can be seen sharing a passionate kiss.

Sharing the picture, the actor wrote alongside, “From my bestfriend to being the love of my life, from my happiness to being my peace of mind! You are everything i wished for and more! Each second i spend with you, every breath i take in your presence fills my heart with a love that’s only described in fairytales! And yes i know there are people who have their doubts and feel this sort of love cant be true, but hey people usually dont believe what they think they cant have! And i wish everyone feels the love we do, coz somethin soo magical is nothing less than a fairytale!"

“YOU ARE MY GIRL AND IMMA TELL THE WHOLE WIDE WORLD, TELL EVERYBODY THAT YOURE MYYYYYYY GIRL! I LOVE YOU BABY BUNS!❤⚘," he concluded.

Meanwhile, Zeeshan was last seen on Bigg Boss OTT as a participant. However, he was ousted from the reality show for pushing his co-contestant Prateek Sehajpal.

