Raqesh Bapat Opens Up to Shamita Shetty About Divorce from Ridhi Dogra: I Didn't Sleep for 2 Weeks

Raqesh Bapat has opened up about his divorce from Ridhi Dogra on Bigg Boss OTT. During Wednesday’s episode, Raqesh bared his heart out to Shamita about overcoming the difficult phase in his life.

Raqesh Bapat and Ridhi Dogra got divorced in February 2019 after eight years of marriage. Both Ridhi and Raqesh released a joint statement announcing their separation after speculations around them living separately had surfaced. It read, “Yes, we are living separately… We are two best friends who may not be a couple anymore."

In the episode, Raqesh spoke about the impact that his divorce from Ridhi Dogra and his father’s death had on him. Raqesh said that he has anxiety issues and that he has gone without sleep for “two weeks at a stretch" after ending his marriage to Ridhi and losing his father. He revealed his sister and mother were very worried about him and took him to Pune with them. “I was on the verge of breaking,” he added.

For the unversed, Raqesh Bapat and Ridhi Dogra met for the first time on the sets of the TV show Maryada – Lekin Kab Tak in 2010 and hit it off instantly. They even participated in Nach Baliye.

Raqesh and Shamita’s bond in the Bigg Boss house has been making headlines of late. The two are often spotted sharing mushy moments. In a recent episode, he woke her up with a kiss, and the two have been inseparable from each other.

