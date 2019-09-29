Bigg Boss Season 13 Premiere: Airing Date, Time And Where to Watch

One of India's biggest reality shows Bigg Boss is all set to premiere its 13th season tonight. Hosted by superstar Salman Khan, this season of the show will see only celebrities fighting to stay in the house on the three month journey.

Pictures of the new mansion designed for the show has already been released. Unlike other seasons, this season will see an additional Bigg Boss Museum in the house that has gone plastic free.

Meanwhile, a tentative list of contestants slated to enter Bigg Boss house tonight includes Koena Mitra, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh and Siddharth Shukla, among others.

As the countdown starts for the premiere episode, here's everything you need to know about this season.

Where to watch Bigg Boss season 13?

Like every other season, Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13 will air on Colors TV.

Date and time for Bigg Boss 13?

The premier episode tonight will air from 9pm onward, while the daily episodic run is slated to air at 10:30pm on Colors TV, the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes will take place at 9pm on every weekend.

How to watch Bigg Boss 13 online and live streaming?

Bigg Boss Season 13 can be viewed only on Voot after the episode is finished on television, and in addition to that, one can also see unedited episodes on Voot for extra masala, the ones that are not shown on television.

