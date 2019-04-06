Bigg Boss Shifts Out of Lonavla, Season 13 To Be Shot In a New Location

The 13th season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss, hosted by superstar Salman Khan, might get a new location for shooting.The past 11 seasons were shot in Lonavala, a hill station in the Western Ghats some 80 km from Mumbai. Only season five was shot in Karjat, Gujarat.As per the latest buzz, the makers of the show are planning to shoot the upcoming season in a brand new location.While talking to entertainment portal Cine Speaks, director Omung Kumar said that the location is shifting from Lonavala to a new place."Abhi toh hum Bigg Boss Marathi kar rhe hain. Uski taiyari chal rhi hai. Toh woh bahut hi dhamakedaar hone wala hai. Uske baad hum yaha ayenge, ek process hota hai. Par ha waha se shift ho rha hai Lonavala se and it's coming to a new place," Omung told Cine Speaks.Omung and his wife Vanita Omung Kumar have been the set designers for Bigg Boss for seven years now. The Mary Kom director also told the portal that the makers are yet to decide the theme for Bigg Boss 13.The show typically starts airing around September, and covers the whole festive season to have a finale in December or January. Season 12's finale was held in December, a day before New Year's Eve. Actress Dipika Kakar had won the last season.Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and popular shows on Indian television. The reality show continues to generate news even before it goes on air on Colors channel.