English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bigg Boss Shifts Out of Lonavla, Season 13 To Be Shot In a New Location
Except for season 5, all seasons of Bigg Boss have been set in Lonavla so far.
The episode started with Salman Khan in the outhouse watching a video of Surbhi and Sreesanth. (Image: Colors TV)
Loading...
The 13th season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss, hosted by superstar Salman Khan, might get a new location for shooting.
The past 11 seasons were shot in Lonavala, a hill station in the Western Ghats some 80 km from Mumbai. Only season five was shot in Karjat, Gujarat.
As per the latest buzz, the makers of the show are planning to shoot the upcoming season in a brand new location.
While talking to entertainment portal Cine Speaks, director Omung Kumar said that the location is shifting from Lonavala to a new place.
"Abhi toh hum Bigg Boss Marathi kar rhe hain. Uski taiyari chal rhi hai. Toh woh bahut hi dhamakedaar hone wala hai. Uske baad hum yaha ayenge, ek process hota hai. Par ha waha se shift ho rha hai Lonavala se and it's coming to a new place," Omung told Cine Speaks.
Omung and his wife Vanita Omung Kumar have been the set designers for Bigg Boss for seven years now. The Mary Kom director also told the portal that the makers are yet to decide the theme for Bigg Boss 13.
The show typically starts airing around September, and covers the whole festive season to have a finale in December or January. Season 12's finale was held in December, a day before New Year's Eve. Actress Dipika Kakar had won the last season.
Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and popular shows on Indian television. The reality show continues to generate news even before it goes on air on Colors channel.
Follow @News18Movies for more
The past 11 seasons were shot in Lonavala, a hill station in the Western Ghats some 80 km from Mumbai. Only season five was shot in Karjat, Gujarat.
As per the latest buzz, the makers of the show are planning to shoot the upcoming season in a brand new location.
While talking to entertainment portal Cine Speaks, director Omung Kumar said that the location is shifting from Lonavala to a new place.
"Abhi toh hum Bigg Boss Marathi kar rhe hain. Uski taiyari chal rhi hai. Toh woh bahut hi dhamakedaar hone wala hai. Uske baad hum yaha ayenge, ek process hota hai. Par ha waha se shift ho rha hai Lonavala se and it's coming to a new place," Omung told Cine Speaks.
Omung and his wife Vanita Omung Kumar have been the set designers for Bigg Boss for seven years now. The Mary Kom director also told the portal that the makers are yet to decide the theme for Bigg Boss 13.
The show typically starts airing around September, and covers the whole festive season to have a finale in December or January. Season 12's finale was held in December, a day before New Year's Eve. Actress Dipika Kakar had won the last season.
Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and popular shows on Indian television. The reality show continues to generate news even before it goes on air on Colors channel.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Norway Creates World Record for Selling More Electric Vehicles in March Than Petrol, Diesel Cars
- Amitabh Bachchan Loves It When Aaradhya Destroys His Working Desk
- Mahesh Babu's Ugadi Gift to Fans is the Terrific Teaser of his 25th Film Maharshi
- Explaining AI's Role in Checking Fake News Ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha Elections
- How Phones are Using the Latest Ultra High Resolution Sensors to Rival DSLRs
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results