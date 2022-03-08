Bigg Boss Tamil 1 Winner Arav's Physical Transformation Giving Fitness Goals. Check Pics

Arav, the winner of Bigg Boss Season 1, has left fans awestruck with the latest pictures showing his physical transformation. In the Instagram post, Arav mentioned how he was determined to transform himself not only physically but also mentally.

Arav wrote in the caption, “It has always been a dream to do a Physical transformation. Just like everyone, covid hit me too badly. But then I wanted to rise back STRONGER, That’s when I decided, I need to transform not just physically but also mentally. Here is the result of my 6 months of sheer hard work and dedication. Thanks to my mentor @doctor.rahul and my family for all the support."

Ganesh Venkatraman, Aarav’s Bigg Boss Tamil 1 housemate, lauded his transformation. He remarked, “Brother, you’re looking amazing." He congratulated Arav for his efforts and hailed the transformation as incredibly motivating.

“Super proud of u my love," commented Arav’s wife and actor Raahei. She said that she knew how much effort Arav put in for the physical transformation. “Truly Truly inspiring, Keep shining my rockstar," she added.

Advertisement

On the work front, Arav will star alongside Ashima Narwal in the upcoming film Raja Bheema, directed by Naresh Sampath. The film is about a man’s relationship with an elephant. Raja Bheema marks the directorial debut of Naresh Sampath.

Raahei, on the other hand, is set to debut in Gautham Menon’s Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha. The film, which stars Varun and Raahei from Bigg Boss Tamil season 5, is expected to be a love story.

After winning the first season of Big Boss Tamil, Arav was approached by many producers to play lead roles in their films. Arav did Market Raja MBBS, directed and written by Saran. The film was bankrolled by S. Mohan. Arav played the titular role in the film.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.