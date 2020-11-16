Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Contestant Losliya’s Father Breathes his Last in Canada

Former Bigg Boss Tamil contestant Losliya lost her father on Sunday. The actress’ father S Mariyanesan breathed his last in Canada following a cardiac arrest.

Before arriving in Chennai for Bigg Boss, Losliya was a news presenter in Sri Lanka. She rose to fame after taking part in the third season of Bigg Boss Tamil. Losliya gave a tough competition to the housemates and ended up as the second runner-up. During one of its episodes, Losliya spoke a great deal of her father. She expressed her fondness and love for him and became emotional. Losliya had also mentioned that she had not seen her father for nearly a decade because he was working in Canada. She was seen reminiscing all the good times she spent with her father.

Late S. Mariyanesan became a known personality among the Tamil-speaking audience after he stepped inside the Bigg Boss house during an episode. He, along with his wife and daughters, surprised Losliya by visiting her in the show. At the time, Losliya’s father confronted and reprimanded his daughter and co-contestant Kavin. For the unversed, Losliya and Kavin grabbed headlines for their proximity and alleged romance during the show.

One of the participants of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3, Vanitha Vijaykumar paid her last respects. She took to Twitter to offer condolences to Losliya and her family. She wrote, “Even sadder to hearing the news of #LosliyaMariyanesan cruel... I don't know how they are handling this... especially being he was the breadwinner and 3 daughters... very heartbroken… life is too unpredictable... scary... I hope they can at least bring back his body in this time.”

Losliya is gearing to make her acting debut with the film Friendship. The Kollywood film will be directed by John Paul Raj and Sham Surya. The film will also feature Arjun Sarja and cricketer Harbhajan Singh. Friendship is jointly bankrolled by JPR and Stalin. Losliya is also set to collaborate with debutant director JM Raja Saravanan for his movie, starring newcomer Poornesh.