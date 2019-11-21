Bigg Boss Tamil 3's Vanitha Vijayakumar Wishes Brother Arun Vijay on Birthday With a Heartfelt Tweet
Actor-director Vanitha Vijayakumar had been on of the most controversial inmates in Season 3 of Bigg Boss Tamil, since she was vocal about not being in good terms with her family, including her brother Arun Vijay.
South actress Vanitha Vijaykumar, who starred as one of the most controversial contestants in Season 3 of Bigg Boss Tamil, recently turned the tables when she posted a heartfelt note for her brother and actor Arun Vijay. Vanitha had been vocal about not being on good terms with him.
Taking to her twitter, she shared a picture of the actor with a caption that read, "Indifferences is something that can be sorted out. One life one family one blood .you and I may be in our own journeys but we started together. we must make our family proud. We are so similar that made us different .#HBDArunVijay whether you like it or not I love u.”
@arunvijayno1 indifferences are something that can be sorted out. One life one family one blood .you and I maybe in our own journeys but we started together. we must make our family proud.We are so similar that made us different .#HBDArunVijay whether you like it or not I love u https://t.co/A1MzByUzEI
— Vanitha Vijaykumar (@vanithavijayku1) November 19, 2019
The actress gained recognition after her stint in the Bigg Boss house. She has been open about her personal issues with her father Vijayakumar and brother Arun Vijay and even sisters Preetha and Sridevi for years now.
In September, the actress was involved in the controversy over the ownership of a property, which led to a complaint against her. In her clarification, she explained that she was the eldest daughter of Manjula, her father's second wife. The house was owned in the name of her mother and Vanitha claims that she is the legal heir of the house.
“Two of my sisters have entered the wedlock, and are living with their respective families. This house in Alapakkam was owned by my mother. It is in her name. Once she passed away, I'm the legal heir. But, Vijayakumar intervened, and claimed this to be his property since Manjula was his wife,” she was quoted in a report.
All this seems to have connected well with the audience. Vanitha is in talks with producers for starring in TV serials as well as movie projects.
