Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Rekha Harris Enters Kamal Haasan-hosted Show After Their Controversial Kissing Scene in Movie

A few months back social media was abuzz with the resurfacing of a controversial kissing scene between co-actors Kamal Haasan and Rekha Harris in the 1986 Tamil film Punnagai Mannan. The scene in question showed the two actors, who played lovers in the film, attempting to commit suicide as they were forced to separate due to the pressure from society. Before jumping off from the cliff in that iconic scene, Kamal Haasan kissed Rekha. The kiss was allegedly unplanned and hence the controversy.

When the video started doing rounds on social media in February, many people criticized Haasan and demanded him to apologise to the actress. However, Rekha did not want to react to the issue and wondered why the scene was gaining popularity years later. Months later, Rekha now enters the reality show Bigg Boss Tamil 4 that is hosted by Kamal Haasan. She was welcomed by the broadcaster Vijay TV that runs the show. Check out the tweet:

The actress has several times in the past said she was not aware about the kiss before it happened. “I have said this a hundred times. They shot the scene without me knowing about it. People ask me the same question and I am fed up of answering it,” Rekha was quoted as saying by The News Minute. (https://www.thenewsminute.com/article/fact-remains-i-didn-t-consent-it-rekha-punnagai-mannan-kiss-kamal-118872)

“The kiss didn’t look ugly or aggressive on screen. There was a need for it, but I was a very young girl and I didn’t know about it,” she added. She realised that the scene had a huge impact when she watched it in theatres.

On being asked if the actor or the filmmakers apologized to her after the scene, she said, “Why would they apologise, the film was a superhit! I got many films after that too.”

Rekha has also said that she does not wish to talk about the incident now to gain popularity out of it. It will now be interesting to watch her encounter with Haasan on Bigg Boss Tamil 4 which kicked off recently.