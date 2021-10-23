Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Runner-Up Balaji Murugadoss Signs Debut Film

Bigg Boss Tamil 4 runner-up Balaji Murugadoss is all set to make his entry into films. Balaji has recently signed his debut film in the lead role with LIBRA Productions. He share the good news on Instagram with his friends and followers. Sharing a photo with film producer Ravinder Chandrasekaran and a video of himself signing the deal, he wrote, “Signed my first movie as a lead. Expect the unexpected. Thanks to @libraproductions123 and Mr. Ravindran. Need all your support and blessings as always fam.”

In the caption, Murugadoss thanked LIBRA Productions and Chandrasekaran for their support and blessings. Libra Productions also announced Balaji’s arrival into movies, on Twitter. “Happy and glad to announce Balaji Murugadoss casted as lead in our next project. Strong technical cast and crew details revealing soon,” the production house tweeted.

Happy and glad to announce @OfficialBalaji balaji murugados casted as lead in our next project. Strong technical cast and crew details reveling soon. Balaji will entertainment once again in his style but with full of love. My wishes brother.@onlynikil @lightson_media pic.twitter.com/Pz5WanaheQ — LIBRA Productions (@LIBRAProduc) October 20, 2021

Balaji Murugadoss is a famous model who has represented India in various international modeling shows and beauty pageants. He gained popularity after his participation as a contestant in Bigg Boss Tamil season 4.

Bigg Boss Tamil 4 had many popular faces. Public figures Suresh Chakravarthy, Gabriella Charlton and Aajeedh Khaliqye, singers Velmurugan and Suchitra, actors Anita Sampath, Rekha and Som Sekhar were among the 18 contestants.

Balaji Murugadoss was among the few contestants who had a fan base of their own. Aari Arjuna and Balaji’s straightforward nature had made the game interesting. Finally, Aari was declared the winner and Murugadoss had to contend with the second place.

It was expected among the fans that Balaji would enter the silver screen after his successful run in Bigg Boss Tamil 4. The fifth season of Bigg Boss Tamil is currently on air.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.