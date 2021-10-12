Bigg Boss Tamil 5: 15 Of the 17 Contestants Nominated for First Eviction

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 5 saw 15 contestants getting nominated for the elimination. On Monday’s episode, Bigg Boss asked all the housemates to assemble and announced the first nomination of the season. He advised contestants to “stop pretending” that everyone is good to each other in the house. Barring Pavani Reddy and this week’s captain Thamarai Selvi, all the other 15 contestants have been nominated for the first elimination.

The reality show, which has a run of 100 days, has aired on Vijay Television since October 3. Actor Kamal Haasan is hosting the show. Initially, there were 18 contestants but now there are 17 contestants after the first transgender contestant Namitha Marimuthu walked out of the show due to ‘unavoidable circumstances’ two days ago.

In Monday’s episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 5, Imman Annachi was seen taking English lessons from Niroop Nandakumar, Priyanka Deshpande and others.

Meanwhile, Pavani Reddy and Isaivani were discussing groupism in the house. They were later joined by Iykki Berry. Pavani went on to say that she feels being left alone due to groupism inside the house. Isiavani and Iykki agreed to her, saying that they also sensed it.

Later, Bigg Boss asked Suruthi to read the announcement for the selection of the first captain in the house. Contestants were given the task named ‘Rajavukku Raja Naan Than’ for the selection of captain. In the task, the housemates were asked to tie balloons. Contestants were asked to burst the balloons of others with a needle. According to the rule of the task, the last standing housemate safeguarding his/her balloon from getting burst would become the captain. Thamarai Selvi won the task.

After winning the task, Thamarai Selvi became the first captain of the house. She reiterated the rules and regulations of the house to other contestants after dividing them into different teams for performing the household chores.

