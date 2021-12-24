Bigg Boss Tamil 5: Aamir Narrates Story of his Mother, Moving Everyone to Tears

Bigg Boss Tamil season 5 is gaining good TRPs after the show got off to a slow start. So far 10 people have been evicted from the show, and now there are only 10 people left to compete for the title. These contestants are Raju, Priyanka, Pavni, Akshara, Tamarai Selvi, Varun, Ciby, Sanjeev, Nirup and Aamir.

In the latest episode, all the remaining candidates talked about the path they have walked. Aamir and Sanjeev, the two wild card entrants, were also given this opportunity. Aamir spoke about his rough childhood, growing up with his mother and a brother without their dad.

Housemates were moved to tears when they heard Aamir talk about his mother dying during his school days and him having to sell some items in the house to arrange for her burial. He later completed his college education while working as a supervisor in a hotel.

Aamir’s speech brought tears to everyone’s eyes, especially when he said that he has now fulfilled his mom’s dream of becoming a dancer. He said that while he feels he has achieved quite a bit in his life and wants to move forward, it’s his only regret that his mother would not be able to witness his achievements. A social media post with a picture of Aamir’s mother has also gone viral on social media.

The show started with Isaivani, Abhishek Raja, Raju Jayamohan, Madhumita, Abhishek Raja, Namitha Marimuthu, Priyanka, Abhinay Wadi, Chinna Ponnu, Pavni, Nadia Chang, Iman Annachi, Varun, Iyikki Berry, Sruthi, Tamarai Selvi, Akshara, Ciby Chandran, and Nirup Nandakumar entering the house. Later, Sanjeev and Aamir came to the house as wild card entries.

