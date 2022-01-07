Bigg Boss Tamil 5: Actor Sarathkumar Offers Briefcase With Rs 3 Lakh to Leave the Show

The fifth season of Big Boss Tamil has reached its final stage. On the 93rd day of the show, actor Sarathkumar was seen in the house. The actor surprised the housemates and announced a money task. The veteran actor made entry with a briefcase containing Rs 3 lakh. The challenge? Whoever wants to leave before the finale, can accept the prize money and walk out of the show.

A promo of the 93rd day has been shared by Vijay TV on Twitter.

Take a look:

Among the remaining 7 contestants, Aamir was the first to say that he was going to pick the suitcase. However, now it’s being reported that Ciby left the house with the briefcase. In the episode, Sarathkumar also discussed with all the contestants their strengths and game strategy to win the show.

Further, he introduced a fun game wherein he asked the contestants to choose one co-contestant and give them one thing — a heart or a knife. In this game, Aamir was given a heart from Raju.

Raju expressed that he always felt Amir treated him like a brother. Amir also agreed and shared that Raju always looked to him like his own brother.

During the episode, the trailer of Disney+Hotstar’s upcoming family drama, Parampara, starring actor Sarathkumar and Jagapathi Babu was aired inside the Big Boss house.

Directed by Krishna Vijay L and Viswanath Arigela, the storyline of the series revolves around power, corruption, and generational bad blood. The show has been written by Hari Yelleti.

Going back to Bigg Boss Tamil 5, the show, hosted by Kamal Hassan, had started with 18 contestants and is left with only 7 as it approaches its finale.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.