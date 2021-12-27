Bigg Boss Tamil 5: Akshara and Varun Evicted From Show

Bigg Boss Tamil 5, on Sunday, witnessed the eviction of two contestants – Akshara and Varun. In a first, show host Kamal Haasan surprised everyone by announcing double eviction this week. Kamal first announced that Akshara had been evicted. When she was saying her goodbyes to the housemates, Kamal announced that Varun had been evicted as well. Both left the house after meeting and hugging the remaining 8 contestants of the show.

Both came on stage and shared their experience of the Bigg Boss Tamil 5 journey with Kamal Haasan.

Akshara told Kamal that she was ‘happy’ to go home as she was ‘exhausted’. Commenting on her experience in the house, she said, “In this house, you cannot argue, you have to attack people. I think I couldn’t do that. I am happy that I am getting evicted with my best friend, Varun.”

Varun said that many people told him not to participate in Bigg Boss Tamil as it “would get a bad name”. “I realised that it is our actions that will get us a good or bad name. I was confident of myself,” he said. Varund asserted that he has given his best for the show.

Both Varun and Akshara entered the show on day 1 when the current season of the show started on October 3. They got evicted on day 84 of the show.

On Saturday, Kamal spoke to the contestants individually and pointed out their negatives and positives. In an interesting game, contestants were instructed to sit in pairs and they were asked to explain why they should be voted. The five pairs for the task were Ciby-Niroop, Amir-Varun, Raju-Akshara, Pavni-Thamarai and Sanjiv-Priyanka.

The fifth season of Bigg Boss Tamil is now heading towards the finale week. Monday’s episode will mark the 85th day of the show. Bigg Boss Tamil 5 has been airing on Vijay TV from October 3. It is also available on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar.

