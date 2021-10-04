Bigg Boss Tamil 5: Among Actors And Singers, These 2 Models Are Also On Show

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5 is now streaming on Vijay Television after its grand launch on Sunday evening. The show is being hosted by Kamal Haasan for the fifth year in a row. As many as 18 contestants from different walks of life are participating in the show. Haasan welcomed them in the Bigg Boss house and wished them luck in yesterday’s episode. Contestants including actors, models, singers, TV hosts, and entrepreneurs will be competing against each other for 100 days to win the title of this season.

Popular models Suruthi Jayadevan and Akshara Reddy are participating in this season of Bigg Boss. Both were welcomed to the show by host Haasan on Sunday.

Suruthi, an engineering graduate, said that this is her first step into mass media. Born in Tamil Nadu’s Salem, the 26-year-old model finished her graduation from Bharath University, Salem. She started modelling in her last days of college and has walked on the ramp at several fashion show events. She participated in FBB Colours Femina Miss India 2019 and ended as one of the finalists. She also participated in Liva Miss Diva 2020 too.

Model Akshara Reddy has also joined Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5 as one of the contestants.

Representing India, Akshara won the title of the Miss Globe 2019, beauty pageant held in Dubai. Earlier, she won the Miss South India competition.

In the premiere episode, Kamal requested Akshara and Suruthi to do a ramp walk. The host also explained to the audience how the professional models worked and what their job entailed.

Apart from Akshara and Suruthi, the other 16 contestants who entered the house are Isai Vani, Madhumita, Namitha Marimuthu, Abishek Raja, Priyanka Deshpande, Abhinay Vaddi, Pavni, Chinna Ponnu, Nadia Chang, Varun, Imman Annachi, Iykki Berry, Thamarai Selvi, Cibi, Raju and Niroop.

Bigg Boss Tamil 2021 winner will get the Bigg Boss trophy, gifts, and a cash prize of Rs. 50 lakhs.

