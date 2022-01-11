Bigg Boss Tamil 5 Completes 100 Days; Top 5 Finalists to Perform This Task

Tuesday’s episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 5 will mark the 100th of the fixed 105-day run of the show on Vijay TV. The Kamal Haasan-hosted show is in the final week, and viewers will watch the grand finale in just a few days.

Today’s episode will witness the final five finalists -– Amir, Niroop, Pavni, Priyanka, and Raju — spending some good time together while performing tasks inside the house. They will be performing king and queen tasks in today’s episode, according to the promos released by the channel.

The fifth season of Bigg Boss Tamil saw 20 contestants, and it has been left with five participants after the final eviction of Thamrai ahead of the grand finale. All the remaining contestants were seen performing in a humorous style while wearing the costumes of king and queen, the first promo of today’s episode released by the channel showed. In the task, one contestant becomes queen or king and orders others to follow their command.

They all were cheering for Bigg Boss for giving them a fun task in the final week.

In the second promo, each contestant was seen sharing their good memories with the fellow contestants. They appreciated each other for surviving all the eviction and became the top five finalists.

Earlier, show host Kamal Haasan had announced that Raju will enter the finale after receiving most of the votes. He became the first finalist of the season. In the final eviction on January 9, Thamaraiselvi left the house and housemates were emotional while bidding their goodbyes to her.

Bigg Boss Tamil 5 premiered on October 3, 2021. It is airing on Star Vijay and is available for online streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

