Bigg Boss Tamil 5 Contestant Madhumitha Looks Stunning in Her Latest Video

Sri Lankan born model and fashion designer, who was relatively unknown to the Tamil entertainment industry, became popular after her participation in Bigg Boss Tamil 5, which aired on Star Vijay TV. She became a known face to the Tamil television audiences after her participation in the reality show.

Recently Madhumitha has shared a new video on Instagram and her new look is being appreciated by her fans. In the video she is posing for the camera in a black bralette. Sharing the video she wrote in the caption, “Random. FaceTime shoot with IRST Photography.”

Her bold look in the video is drawing the attention of her fans. One of the fans commented, “Nailed it”. Many of her fans were in awe to see her new look and shared comments appreciating it.

Recently, she also shared an attractive picture in a two-piece violet colour dress. Her choice of minimal make up perfectly complemented her attire.

Few days back she uploaded another photo on Instagram. In the picture she was wearing a pastel green colour slit dress and a pair of black heels. She completed her look with nude makeup and open hair. Comments started pouring in from her fans appreciating her style statement.

Madhumitha was brought up in Germany and she worked for a software company. She came to prominence after participating in the popular reality show Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5, which was hosted by Kamal Haasan. However, she was evicted from the Bigg Boss house on the 42nd day after she attempted self-harm.

