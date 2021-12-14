Bigg Boss Tamil 5: Contestants Raju and Tamara Argue Over Bus Task

The fifth season of Bigg Boss Tamil, which started on October 3, is currently at a crucial stage. The latest promo released by Vijay TV shows that Bigg Boss will give a bus task to the contestants, who can then save themselves from this week’s nominations.

According to the promo, Bigg Boss announced that once the buzzer rings, everyone will have to board the bus to complete the task to save themselves from the nominations. In the video, when the buzzer rings again, Bigg Boss asks contestants to get down which even leads to an argument between Raju and Tamara.

Musicians Raju Jayamohan, Madhumita, Abhishek Raja, Namita Marimuthu, Priyanka, Abhinay Wadi, Chinna Ponnu, Bhavani, Nadia Sang, Varun, Iman Annachi, Ikey Berry, Shruti, Akshara, Selvi, entered the fifth season of Bigg Boss Tamil, which is currently aired on Vijay TV.

Video:

Namitha Marimuthu had left the show in between due to personal reasons.

Following this, Nadia Sang, Abhishek Raja, singer Chinnaponnu, Surudi, Madhumita, composer and Ikea Perry were evicted from the Bigg Boss house. After that comedian, Iman Annachi walked out of the Bigg Boss house last Sunday. Apart from this, Aamir and Sanjeev have entered the Bigg Boss House as wild card entries.

