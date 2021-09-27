Bigg Boss Tamil 5: Here's List of Probable Contestants; Show Begins on Oct 3

The most-watched and awaited television reality show, Bigg Boss Tamil, is all ready to premiere on Monday, October 3.

With Tamil actor and politician Kamal Hassan returning as the host, the makers had recently revealed the names of probable contestants taking part in Bigg Boss this season.

The names of GP Muthu, Sembaruthi fame Priya Raman, Kani Thiru, Sunita Gogoi, Shakila’s adopted daughter Mila, Kanmani, Rachitha Mahalakshmi, and others are mentioned in the list of probable contestants. Sources have revealed that keeping in view the Covid-19 norms, all the contestants have been put under quarantine at a popular luxury hotel in Chennai for a limited period before entering the show.

According to reports, the organizers of the show have decided not to include any common person as a participant in season 5. The idea has been dropped this year due to the raging pandemic. However, in the first and second seasons of the reality show, common people like Nithya and Juliana participated as contestants.

Recently, the makers of the show also released a new promo video of the show on the official media pages of Vijay Television wherein Kamal is seen cooking and explaining the different steps one has to follow. Fans loved the promo, for it highlighted the similarities between cooking and the activities in the house.

Recently, on social media, many fake photos of the house went viral in the name of Bigg Boss Tamil house. However, no photos regarding the house have been shared by the officials yet. The house and the sets of Bigg Boss Tamil 5 in EVP film city on the outskirts of Chennai are all set for the grand premiere.

