Bigg Boss Tamil 5: Kamal Haasan to Watch Contestants Perform Tasks

Bigg Boss Tamil 5 is in the finale week and just a few days away from the grand finale. Today’s episode will be featuring host Kamal Haasan watching contestants performing the tasks. The show, which witnessed 20 contestants in Bigg Boss house, has been left with only six participants. Now, contestants Amir, Niroop, Pavni, Priyanka, Raju, and Thamrai are giving their best to be in the grand finale. However, one of them will be evicted in upcoming episodes as per the promos released by Vijay TV shows.

Niroop and Amir have already made it to the final by winning tasks assigned by Bigg Boss earlier. The upcoming episodes will see the eviction of at least one contestant out of the remaining four – Pavni, Priyanka, Raju, and Thamrai.

The first promo of today’s episode released by the Vijay TV channel gives a glimpse of today’s task. The promo shows that contestants have to choose another contestant to send them to the final week. Every contestant has to convince other housemates to enter the finale next week. Contestants will either pour a bucket of water to disapprove or they will shower flowers to approve their entry into the finale.

The second promo shows that former contestant Ciby will join host Kamal on stage and interact with housemates. He is seen motivating the housemates to give their best. Earlier in the week, Ciby walked out of the house with a briefcase worth Rs 12 lakhs.

For this week, except Niroop and Amir, everyone has been nominated for eviction. In upcoming episodes, one last contestant will be evicted for this season.

Bigg Boss Tamil 5 premiered on October 3, 2021. It is airing on Star Vijay and is available for online streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

