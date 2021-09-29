Bigg Boss Tamil 5: 'Master' Fame Ciby Bhuvana Chandran May Enter House as Contestant

With Tamil actor and politician Kamal Hassan returning as the host of Bigg Boss Tamil, season 5 of the show premieres on Monday, October 3. As the day gets closer, names of celebrities from the film industry as potential candidates are doing rounds on the internet.

According to reports, Tamil actor Ciby Bhuvana Chandran, who played the role of a student of actor Vijay in the film Master, will be seen as a contestant on the show.

The actor also known as Ciby rose to fame after delivering a remarkable performance in the Master. He essayed the role of a leader of a college gang. The movie was released on January 13, 2021.

The makers of the show had also recently announced the names of probable celebrities taking part in the show as contestants. The names that are doing rounds on the internet are GP Muthu, Sembaruthi fame Priya Raman, Kani Thiru, Sunita Gogoi, Shakila’s adopted daughter Mila, Kanmani, Rachitha Mahalakshmi, and others.

Sources close to the show organizers have revealed that due to Covid-19 norms, all the listed contestants have been put under isolation for a limited period at a popular luxury hotel in Chennai.

The fourth season of the Bigg Boss Tamil show ended earlier this year. Meanwhile, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and lockdown all over the country, the finale of the Malayalam and Kannada language Big Boss show was delayed and they concluded recently.

Recently, a new promo video of the show was also released on the official media pages of Vijay Television. In the promo, host Kamal is seen cooking and explaining the different steps one has to follow. The promo was much appreciated by the fans.

As the fans eagerly wait to get a glimpse of the house, many fake photos have also gone viral in the name of Bigg Boss Tamil house. The set of the much-awaited show is in EVP film city on the outskirts of Chennai.

