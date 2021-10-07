Bigg Boss Tamil 5: Namitha Marimuthu Shares Ordeal of Transgender Community

Today’s episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 5 will see actor-model Namitha Marimuthu describing the ordeals of the transgender community in society. The promo was shared on Twitter by Vijay Television, which is airing the reality show. In the promo, Namitha, the first transgender woman in the show, narrated her life journey in the task ‘Oru Kadhai Sollatuma’. In the task, while few contestants will share their life journey, the rest will give their feedback through emojis of like, dislike and heart.

It is the fourth day of Bigg Boss Tamil 5. Right now, there are 18 contestants inside the BB house. The reality show, which run for 100 days, had a grand launch with glitz and glamour on October 3. Actor Kamal Haasan is hosting the show.

In the first promo of day 4 of Bigg Boss Tamil 5, Namitha is sharing the challenges she had faced in her life.

“People say that we live in unity and harmony in this country. But, many people do not accept transgenders in society. They do not get any meaningful jobs and opportunities. They survive by begging. The reason behind this is that we are not treated as normal human beings,” she said.

She went to add, “We must stop this. The only way we can stop this is by changing ourselves and our attitude towards the transgender community.”

Namitha could not control her emotions while narrating the struggles. Hearing her community’s ordeal, other contestants also broke down. Namitha has represented India and won the Miss Trans Star International 2020, a beauty pageant for transgender women. In the premiere episode, Namitha had said she was participating in Bigg Boss Tamil on behalf of her community.

On day 3, contestants Isaivani and Chinna Ponnu had narrated their life struggles about how they fought poverty and made their names in their respective fields.

