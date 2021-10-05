Bigg Boss Tamil 5: Pavani, Namitha, Chinna And Raju Jeyamohan Become Captains

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 5 premiered on Vijay television, contestants Imman Annachi and Akshara Reddy helped Isaivani. Many contestants spoke about themselves and shared their stories and following the request from the co-contestants, Iykki Berry impressed everyone with his Tamil rap songs.

Though a few housemates were not able to understand the meaning of a few Tamil words, later Imman translated those words for the housemates and also assured them that he will also help them in the future too.

The Bigg Boss provided contestants with food items, vegetables, groceries and other items. All the contestants came together to arrange things accordingly.

Later, Bigg Boss ordered all the contestants to gather at the living area of the house and asked them to decide any 5 contestants to become the captains for the week.

Those who came forward for the captaincy were Niroop Nandakumar, Raju Jeyamohan, Namitha Marimuthu, Chinna Ponnu and Pavani Reddy.

All the selected captains after deciding took up different responsibilities of the house such as housekeeping, cooking, bathroom cleaning and vessel washing. But Niroop had to move away from the post as he didn’t get the chance to be a captain. Then finally, Bigg Boss asked the captains to choose contestants as their team members.

Later in the episode, contestant Thamarai Selvi had a long discussion with Pavani to get a more clear understanding of her career. During the storytelling session, Raju along with Iykki, Akshara and others had loads of fun. Meanwhile, contestant Ciby started learning new recipes from his team members.

