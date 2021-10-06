Bigg Boss Tamil 5 Promo: 4 Teams Formed, Makers Trying to Make Show Interesting

Season 5 of the popular reality TV show Bigg Boss Tamil kicked off last Sunday on Vijay TV. Host Kamal Haasan introduced 18 contestants to the country on TV before they entered the house.

Madhumita, musician Raju Jayamohan, Isaivani, Abhishek Raaja, Priyanka, Namitha Marimuthu, Chinna Ponnu, Abhinay Wadi, Nadia Chang, Varun, Bhavani, Nadia Sang, Iman Annachi, Iki Berry, Akshara, Sibi Chandran, Tamarai Selvi, Sruthi, and Nirup Nandakumar entered the house on October 3.

On Tuesday, the contestants were divided into four teams led by Namitha, Raju, Pavani Reddy and Chinna Ponnu. The selection of the leaders was done voluntarily since this is only the first week of the show. The audience has, however, complained that the show is not focussed on any one thing.

Hence, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to spice things up for the viewers. This time, there is also a concept of an ‘underground jail’ for contestants.

In the first promo released on Wednesday morning, singer Isaivani was seen talking about the struggles and hardships she has faced in her life. Her father, who used to work as a porter, struggled a lot to make ends meet.

There were days, Isaivani said that they had to sleep without eating food since there wasn’t enough for everyone. They were evicted from their residence more than once. The heart-rending story moved everyone to tears. Isaivani, incidentally, is the first female Gana singer and also the recipient of the BBC 100 award. In the same promo, Chinna Ponnu was seen singing.

The reality show is hosted by Tamil superstar actor Kamal Haasan, who has been with the show since its first season.