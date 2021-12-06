Bigg Boss Tamil 5 Promo: Pavni and Akshara Argue Over Rules of the Game

The new week of Bigg Boss Tamil 5 will begin with a captaincy task, as shown in a promo released by Vijay Television on Monday. Today’s episode of the Kamal Haasan hosted show will see Amir winning the captain post but Pavni will snatch the position using her “coin power” given by Bigg Boss.

The promo released by the channel airing the reality show also hints that there will be an argument between Akshara and Pavni over the rules of the games. Pavni will be a helper to the housemates as she has been penalised by the Bigg Boss for breaking a rule in previous episodes.

Pavni asks Akshara, “Do you want tea or coffee? Or do you want me to clean your bed?" Akshara replies to her, “You have to do whatever help I ask you. That is your penalty." Both will have an intense argument in today’s episode. Akshara accuses Pavni of not taking the penalty seriously. Pavni hits back and says she will behave according to the rules.

In Sunday’s episode, Kamal Haasan gave the contestants several hints about their behaviour and its repercussions. He also appreciated some contestants for their dedication to tasks given by Bigg Boss.

Last week, all contestants were nominated for elimination barring Niroop and two wild card contestants Sanjeev Venkat and Amir.

During the elimination process, Kamal announced that Abishek will be evicted from the house. In a single season of Bigg Boss Tamil, Abishek is the only contestant who made his entry into the show for the second time as a wild card entry.

After his eviction, he hugged everyone and left the house. He was first eliminated on day 21 and later came back to the house as a wild card entrant on day 50. On Sunday, he was eliminated again on day 63. Today will mark the 64th day of Bigg Boss Tamil 5 which has a 100-day run time.

