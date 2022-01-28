Bigg Boss Tamil 5 Runner-Up Priyanka Deshpande Back on Vijay TV as a Host For This Show

Priyanka Deshpande has been a leading presenter for Vijay TV and has hosted several programmes, including Jodi, Super Singer and Start Music. When she first started hosting the Super Singer on Vijay Television, she was also called ‘Super Priyanka’. Priyanka is one of the highest-paid South Indian television presenters in the industry.

Besides hosting, Desphande has a YouTube channel where she gives a glimpse of her personal life, some cool challenges and travel vlogs. With over 1.44M subscribers on Youtube, she is loved by her fans. Apart from this, she has been the first runner-up of BB Tamil 5 hosted by Kamal Haasan. She posted a video thanking her fans for supporting her in the journey of Bigg Boss.

According to sources, the popular Vijay TV show Super Singer 8 started recently. Super Singer is a reality show where contestants from different parts of the country compete to impress a panel of eminent judges. It was co-hosted by Myna Nandini, along with Makapa. However, the latest reports say that Priyanka will be returning to the singing show. A photo of her from the sets of Super Singer is going viral and has further established the fact that she is returning as the host of Super Singer.

However, no official announcement has been made by either party.

Born in a middle-class family in Karnataka, Priyanka started her career with ZeeTV, and later joined Sun Network where she worked as a VJ. However, Vijay TV offered her several opportunities to host reality shows, giving her a celebrity anchor status in the industry. She was also honoured by Ananda Vikatan Cinema Awards for the Best Female Anchor in 2016 for her work.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.