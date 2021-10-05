Bigg Boss Tamil 5: Singer Isaivani Gets Emotional While Sharing Story of Her Struggle

The makers of Bigg Boss Tamil season 5 have shared on Twitter their first promo of day 2. In the shared promo, contestant Isaivani is seen sharing the emotional journey of her life and struggle with her co-contestants.

Isaivani got emotional after sharing her journey. Many other contestants also had tears in their eyes after listening to her struggle.

Isaivani said, “I wanted to put on a lot of dresses, but I didn’t even have the clothes to put on. It is difficult to eat… when there is only one meal to eat at home. So, for all those who suffer, life will change one day.”

Isaivani is the first celebrity contestant on the show. She is a singer by profession and is very popular among Tamil masses for her gaana songs

Born and brought up in Chennai in 1996, Isaivani started singing at the young age of six. She used to perform at many musical events with her father. She had already performed at nearly 10,000 shows by 2018.

In 2017, Isaivani joined the Indian indie band The Casteless Collective. The band consists of 12 poets and musicians and Isavani is the only woman singer in the group.

In 2020, Isaivani featured in the world’s 100 most inspiring and influential women 2020 list by BBC.

The grand launch of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5 took place on October 3. During the premiere episode, host Kamal Haasan introduced 18 contestants and wished them good luck. The participants in the show have come from different fields, including acting, entrepreneurship, singing, and TV hosting.

