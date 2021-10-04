Bigg Boss Tamil 5: Transgender Woman Namitha Marimuthu Among 18 Contestants

The much-awaited Bigg Boss Tamil season 5 premiered on Sunday. Actor Kamal Haasan is hosting the show for the fifth season running. The makers started the fresh season with a grand launch.

On the premiere episode, Kamal welcomed 18 contestants to the reality show which will be aired for 100 days on Vijay Television. The participants of the show have come from different walks of life. Actors, singers, TV hosts, and entrepreneurs are among the contestants. Reportedly, all the contestants have undergone a mandatory quarantine, according to Covid-19 protocol.

Actor and model Namitha Marimuthu, who identifies herself as a transgender woman, is also a part of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5. She has represented India and won the Miss Trans Star International 2020, a beauty pageant for transgender women. She has represented the country in several beauty pageants. This is for the first time that a transgender is participating in Bigg Boss Tamil.

During her brief conversation with host Haasan, Namitha said that she left her home when she was in her 3rd year of college and chose the modelling field. She said that she was participating in Bigg Boss Tamil on behalf of her community. She also presented a book written by a transgender IPS officer to Kamal.

Namitha made her acting debut with Tamil film Nadodigal 2. The drama-action movie tells the story of four friends who fight casteism in society. The movie shows their hardships in helping two lovers unite with each other against the will of their respective families. The movie also featured Samuthirakani and others in the lead roles.

Namitha was in the news for her charity work during Covid induced lockdown. Along with a few friends, she came forward to help the LGBTQ+ community in need.

