Bigg Boss Tamil 5: Varun or Niroop, Who is in Grave Danger to get Evicted?

Popular and controversial reality show Bigg Boss Tamil 5, airing on Vijay TV, has completed 11 weeks, and all of the remaining participants are now fighting hard to make it to the finale week. Despite this, one of the remaining participants will be eliminated this weekend. The voting is still underway and only the ones receiving a green signal from the audience will remain in the show. The voting lines will be closed after Friday.

As the finale of Bigg Boss Tamil 5 approaches, the tasks are becoming tougher. The show is now in its 12th week and promises a lot of exciting stuff. Actor Abhinay Vaddi, for the uninitiated, was evicted from the competition last week, to both fans and participants’ shock. Six contestants, including Ciby, have been nominated this week

This week’s elimination will be a critical one for the remaining top ten contestants. Fans and observers say that Niroop and Varun could be in grave danger this week.

The vote results this week show Priyanka’s extremely popular. Varun or Niroop might be eliminated this week for a range of factors. Ciby is also emerging as a strong contender after receiving insightful criticism from Kamal Hassan this week.

Niroop’s words to Priyanka last week may have influenced her votes later in the week because the majority of her fans back Niroop. The audience seems to be slightly on Niroop’s side. Let us wait and watch who gets evicted from Bigg Boss Tamil 5 this week.

