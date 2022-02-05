Bigg Boss Tamil 5 winner Raju Jeyamohan's Folk Dance Video Goes Viral

It has been a month since the end of Bigg Boss season 5, but the news related to the show is still trending. Many stars and celebrities became a part of this show including Raju Jeyamohan. With the love and support of his well-wishers he was declared the winner of the show. Raju celebrated his success by enjoying a party with his friends. A video from the party is now making rounds on the internet.

Raju can be seen dancing with complete energy and enthusiasm. While he was dancing with some of his friends his performance was recorded by one of his friends present at the party. Raju also took to twitter to give a message after he won the title of the show. He also met Imman Annachi after the show since the two were close to each other in the Bigg Boss house.

Raju had worked in television shows and films before going to Bigg Boss Tamil season 5. As per reports he said that now he will be focusing more on films than television. Raju was a part of TV shows like Saravanan Meenatchi Season 2, Andal Azhagar, Bharathi Kannamma and others. Raju has done a lot of work in television in comparison to films; hence he wants to focus more on movies now.

The fans are really excited to know about Raju’s future plans. They are waiting for their favourite actor to make an announcement about his upcoming projects. For now all we can do is hope that the actor will soon give some information about his work.

