Bigg Boss Tamil 5 Winner Raju Jeyamohan’s Photo With Simbu Goes Viral

Tamil actor and winner of Bigg Boss Tamil 5, Raju Jeyamohan recently attended the grand finale of Bigg Boss Ultimate, the OTT only version of the reality show which saw the participation of former contestants of the show on television. Balaji Murugadoss became the winner of Bigg Boss Ultimate.

Sharing a photo with the host of the show, actor Silamarasan, popularly known as Simbu, he wrote a message for the film star. “Do you know how beautiful he is in person,” Raju wrote for Simbu. In the photo Raju is seen standing beside Simbu.

The photo, which was posted on April 10, is drawing the attention of the fans of Simbu and Raju. The photo has garnered more than 1.5 lakh views. One of Raju’s fans commented, “You are more beautiful than Simbu.” However, Raju replied negating this.

Raju Jayemohan made his debut as a lead actor in the movie Natpuna Ennanu Theriyuma in 2019. He has also acted in various TV serials including Kana Kaanum Kalangal, Kalloori Salai, Aandaal Azhagar and Saravanan Meenatchi on Vijay TV. He won Big Boss Tamil season 5 in January this year.

Raju gained massive popularity after his participation in Bigg Boss Tamil 5. The actor shared a Thank you note on Instagram after his victory in the reality show.

On the work front, Raju Jayemohan will be seen in the upcoming action comedy film Don. The film is written and directed by Cibi Chakaravarthi. Along with Raju Jeyamohan, Prinka Arul Mohan, SJ Suryah and Samuthirakani will also be seen in the movie. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on May 13.

