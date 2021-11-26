Bigg Boss Tamil 5: With Kamal Haasan Down with Covid-19, Will Ramya Krishnan Host Show This Week?

With actor Kamal Haasan unavailable to host ‘Bigg Boss Tamil 5’ for at least two weeks due to his treatment for Covid-19, the question now is who will anchor the weekend episodes of the popular reality show. There are unconfirmed reports that Kamal Haasan’s daughter Shruti Haasan has been approached in this regard and that she may anchor the show until her father is back.

Rumours are also rife that actress Ramya Krishnan and Vijay Sethupathi have also been approached and that one of the three actors may end up stepping into Kamal’s shoes for a week or two. Kamal, who has been hosting the show ever since it began in 2017, will not be available at least for two weeks. A source told TOI that Ramya Krishnan will be hosting the show this weekend. “Ramya had guest-hosted the show in Telugu in 2019. So, she is aware of how the show works and its format," the source said.

However, Star Vijay, the television channel on which the reality show is aired, has so far chosen to keep the cards close to their chest. When IANS got in touch with the channel, it said it couldn’t comment on the issue at the moment and was neither willing to acknowledge or deny the rumours.

Haasan tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week and informed fans and followers about the same on Twitter. The actor revealed that he developed a “slight cough" after returning from his US trip. He later got himself tested for Covid and the result came out positive.

Haasan has isolated himself in a hospital and asked everyone to take care of themselves as “the pandemic is not over yet." Haasan’s fans flooded his post with “get well soon" messages. Some even wondered who would host Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5 now that Haasan has been admitted to the hospital.

(with IANS inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.