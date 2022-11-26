Bigg Boss Tamil 5's Pavani Reddy Thanks Beau Amir For 'Making Life More Beautiful’

Bigg Boss Tamil 5 concluded in January this year after a highly successful run on Star Vijay. The season was rife with major twists and turns, fights and romance, which managed to keep viewers hooked to their screens. One of the highlights of the season was Pavani Reddy and Amir’s love story, which blossomed in the Bigg Boss Tamil house.

Pavani and Amir often leave fans swooning over their social media PDA. They never leave an opportunity to shell out major couple goals with their mushy pictures on social media platforms. Now, as the celebrity couple recently completed one year of their togetherness, they shared romantic pictures on Instagram to celebrate their love.

In the picture posted by Pavani, she is seen resting on her beau as he hugs her from behind. The actress sported a simple beige high-neck sweater while Amir donned a grey collared sweater in the picture. “It’s been a year knowing you and loving it so much thanks for making my life even more beautiful. Love you to the moon and back,” read Pavani’s heartwarming caption.

Amir also posted an adorable picture with Pavani on Instagram to express his love for her. In the photo, the love birds are spotted sharing an intimate moment. “All you need is love,” wrote Amir.

On the professional front, Pavani Reddy kickstarted her career at the age of 21 as a model. Later, she made her acting debut in 2012 with the Hindi-language suspense thriller film Login, directed by Sanjeev Reddy. The project was produced by Cocktail Pictures, and it starred Himanshu Bhatt, Radhika Roy, Akkash Basnet, Rashmi Gautam, Nandini Rai, Siddarth Chopra, and KK Binojee in pivotal roles.

Pavani has also been part of other popular movies like Double Trouble, Dream, The End, and 465. She was last seen in the Telugu-language romantic comedy movie Malli Modalaindi. The film was directed by TG Keerthi Kumar and produced by K Rajasekhar Reddy.

On the other hand, Amir Ads is a dancer and choreographer. He came into the limelight after participating in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5 as a wild card entry.

Read all the Latest Movies News here