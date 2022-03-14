Bigg Boss Tamil 5’s Pavni Reddy On Wedding Rumours With Amir Bhaskar

Bigg Boss Tamil season 5, which aired on Vijay TV, was a huge hit. The fights and dynamics inside the house attracted lots of viewers and made each contestant a household name. On top of that, a budding romance between Amir Bhaskar and Pavni Reddy served as a great source of entertainment. Now, even after the show has concluded, the duo has been featuring in headlines, courtesy rumours about that wedding.

The love angles inside the Bigg Boss Tamil house, in all five seasons, have always managed to grab the attention of viewers. During Season 5, wild card contestant Amir had confessed his love for Pavni, but the feeling wasn’t mutual and she had rejected his proposal. However, netizens wanted to see them together and believed that Amir and Pavni are a match made in heaven. They even started making fan-made clips featuring the duo.

At several events post-Bigg Boss Tamil 5, Pavni was asked about her rumoured relationship with Amir. Recently, too, something similar happened at a college event in Chennai.

Pavni had been invited as a special guest to a Chennai college for an International Women’s Day special event. During the event, she was asked about her rumoured wedding with Amir. She denied the reports and described Amir as a good friend.

At that event, Pavni also spoke about her experience on the reality show. She thanked her viewers for repeatedly saving her from elimination.

Marking International Women’s Day, Pavni said that women should be financially independent and should not depend on their husbands for financial support after their wedding. She added that women are equal to men in every way.

In terms of work, the actress will next be seen in TG Keerthi Kumar’s Malli Modalaindi.

