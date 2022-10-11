Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Actor Robert Master Tortures YouTuber GP Muthu, Fans Unhappy

The sixth season of Bigg Boss Tamil premiered with a special opening ceremony on Sunday. Kamal Haasan returned as the show host and welcomed the twenty new participants. They will be living in the BB House for over 100 days to win the title.

Meanwhile, the makers of Bigg Boss have released the third promo video, which is currently creating buzz all over social media. In the video, GP Muthu stands in front of the camera and is seen giving a flying kiss to his family, and saying I am happy here, you all also stay happy.

