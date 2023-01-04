Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Contestants Fight It Out For The Ticket To Finale; Watch

Bigg Boss Tamil season 6, hosted by Kamal Haasan, has entered a critical stage. The show has completed 85 days, and has 8 contestants remaining. This week, ADK has been selected as the captain, while the other housemates, including Vikraman, Azeem, Shivin Ganesan, VJ Kathirravan, Rachitha Mahalakshmi, Amudhavan, Shivin, Kathiravan and Rachita have been nominated for eviction. The ‘Ticket To Finale’ task is also going to take place in the Bigg Boss house this week. The winner of this task will have direct entry to the final week.

All 8 housemates in the house will compete in this. The second promo video for the upcoming episode, or 86th day in the Bigg Boss house, has been released recently and is going viral. In the clip, we can see how the contestants fight it out to reach the final week. The housemates have to team up into pairs and debate face-to-face. Now, it will be interesting to watch who wins the latest task and wins the ticket to the finale.

Bigg Boss Tamil is telecasted on Star Vijay. Viewers can also watch its 24/7 live stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

Last week, best friends Myna Nandhini and Manikanta were in the bottom two for the week’s elimination round. But Kamal Haasan revealed that Manikanta has received the lowest vote, and thus he got evicted from the show. Manikanta bid goodbye to his fellow housemates. Before leaving, he also said he’d like to forge a bond with Vikraman outside the house. His friends ADK, Azeem and Mynaa were in tears, while he was leaving the house.

