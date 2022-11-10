Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Fame GP Muthu To Share Screen Space With Ajith Kumar In AK 62?

Ajith Kumar is all set to start shooting for his next, tentatively titled AK 62, soon after wrapping up the final leg of H Vinoth’s Thunivu. The Tamil superstar has joined forces with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan for the first time for the upcoming project. The highly anticipated film, which is touted to be an action thriller, has been in the limelight for more reasons than one. Speculations are rife that the director is in talks with celebrated actors from the South film industry, as well as Bollywood, to be a part of AK 62’s cast.

Now, according to the latest reports, the Bigg Boss Tamil 6 fame GP Muthu might also be seen sharing screen space with Ajith Kumar in the Vignesh Shivan directorial. In a recent media interaction, the social media sensation revealed that he has been approached to star in Ajith’s next. However, whether Muthu has given the part a go-ahead or not remains unknown as of yet.

In other news, GP Muthu is currently pumped up for his debut film Oh My Ghost, which is headlined by Sunny Leone. The upcoming horror-comedy is written and directed by R Yuvan, while it is jointly produced by VAU Media Entertainment and White Horse Studios. Besides Sunny and Muthu, the Tamil film’s cast also includes Sathish, Yogi Babu, Dharsha Gupta and Ramesh Thilak, among others.

The makers unveiled the audio of Oh My Ghost at a grand launch event in Chennai on November 2. At the launch event, which was hosted by VJ Archana, GP Muthu revealed that he was scared to act in the R Yuvan directorial as it marked his career’s first-ever film. On stage, Sunny Leone called Muthu her favourite co-star from Oh My Ghost as they share one thing in common – Bigg Boss.

