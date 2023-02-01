Shivin Ganesan was the first transgender contestant in Bigg Boss Tamil 6. She managed to stay in the house for 106 days. Shivin grabbed third place being the second runner-up in the recently concluded season 6 of the TV reality show. Her fans are still sad that she could not win the title as she deserved it the most.

The inspiring personality is already a successful businesswoman and now she is ready to explore more of the entertainment industry. Her latest social media post has hinted that she has been offered a chance to act in the popular Tamil serial Bharathi Kannamma, aired on Vijay TV. Sources say that she is going to play an important character, the details of which will be revealed soon.

In her latest Instagram post, Shivin has also shared a story along with a set of pictures mentioning the name of Bharathi Kannamma. According to some sources, the serial climax will be played by her and she’s going to act in a special appearance. No official announcement has been made by the makers regarding this.

Apart from being a multi-talented model and actress, Shivin is working as a career guidance mentor to help students from underprivileged communities to enhance their basic literacy skills. Shivin also wants to establish awareness in society that a person’s gender identity should not ideally make their focus. In an interview, she said that she wanted to support and give confidence to trans-teens, as a smooth life would still wait for them as long as they get educated.

The actress also mentioned that she has always been keen on participating in art and performances and when she got a chance to participate in Big Boss she grabbed the opportunity. Shivin said, “She’s trying to inspire other trans women to build up their careers, this would open doors for many trans women who are dreaming of an acting career." Shivin also shared her opinions on how the industry ends up using male artists to play trans roles instead of hiring a trans actor and went on to talk about the times when she faced difficulties in her career.

