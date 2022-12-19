Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Janany Bids a Tearful Adieu to BB Contestants

Season 6 of Bigg Boss Tamil, hosted by Kamal Haasan, is pulling TRP as it moves closer to the grand finale. In Sunday’s episode, Kamal Haasan criticised the competitors for not being fair in the episode. Bigg Boss, as a part of the nomination task, divided the contestants into hell and heaven and kings and queens.

In the task, contestants broke the rules formulated by Bigg Boss. Kamal Haasan took the matter into his hands on the Sunday episode and asked them to obey the rules. Later, in the episode, while interacting with the audience, Haasan said it was not their responsibility to change the acts of contestants, they can just give advice and ask them to play with honesty.

In Sunday’s episode, contestants were asked to score their performances. Dhanalakshmi scored 10, while Vikraman and Azeem gave themselves a 9 out of 10. The contenders were then instructed to score one other’s performances by trading the evaluations. Myna Nandhini now had a score of 2 out of 10, and Dhanalakshmi had a score of 4 out of 10. Now comes the most difficult time of Bigg Boss, eviction.

Rachitha, Manikanta, Janany, and ADK were at risk after the nomination task. Rachitha was saved by the audience with the highest number of votes. Later Manikanta, Janany, and ADK were left without a decision. Kamal Haasan was asking contestants who will get eliminated from the show.

With tears in her eyes, Janany wished all the candidates luck and the contestants bid her a heartfelt farewell. Amudhavanan, who was close to her, broke down. Amudhavanan was being consoled by Vikraman and Shivin as they prepared for a new week.

Later in the show, Kamal Haasan questioned the contestants about a member who steals the show and causes an unneeded commotion. Contestants unanimously voiced for Azeem and Dhanalakshmi although Azeem attempted to defend himself.

But Kamal Haasan cut him short, asking him to alter a few aspects of himself. The host also mentioned Azeem’s propensity for bringing up one’s profession during a debate. He urged him to avoid it, claiming that this was unfair. Azeem had been spared, Haasan said afterward.

Read all the Latest Movies News here