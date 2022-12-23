Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Mohammed Azeem Lashes Out At Vikraman Radhakrishnan In Ranking Task

Ever since its premiere on October 9, Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 has managed to keep viewers hooked to the show by throwing several curveballs at the housemates every week. The reality show is now inching closer to its finale, as it is all set to complete eleven weeks since its debut on Star Vijay. Following a 74-day run, the makers of Bigg Boss Tamil 6 have dropped a promo for the show’s upcoming episode, which has left social media abuzz.

Bigg Boss Tamil 6 is only 31 days away from its grand finale episode, and the competition among contestants to stay in the running to win the coveted trophy is at an all-time high than ever before. Earlier today, December 23, Vijay Television unveiled the first promo of the controversial show’s 75th episode on Twitter. In the promo, all the housemates are seen participating in a ranking task.

In the task, Bigg Boss asks the contestant to rank themselves between 1 and 10. During the task, a fight breaks out between Aaryan Dinesh Kanagaratnam (ADK) and Shivin Ganesan for the fifth spot. Following their squabble, Mohammed Azeem and Vikraman Radhakrishnan engage in a heated argument over attaining the first position. In the promo, Vikraman is seen putting forth his take on Azeem securing the first spot. Infuriated by his opinion, Azeem lashes out at Vikraman and is even heard screaming at the top of his lungs towards the end of the promo video.

Check out the Bigg Boss Tamil 6 latest promo below:

Currently, only 10 contestants are in the race to make it to the finale of Bigg Boss Tamil 6. The Kamal Haasan-hosted show airs from Monday to Friday at 10:00 PM and on Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM on Star Vijay.

