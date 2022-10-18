Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Why Fans Want Asal Kolar To Be Evicted From House

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6, which commenced last week, is full of surprises and fun. Starting with 20 contestants, the show recently had its first wild card entry. Myna Nandhini entered the house as the 21st contestant last Sunday. She made a grand entry by performing a special dance. The actress also spoke to the contestants about the happenings.

GP Muthu, who is already in the Bigg Boss house, has a huge fan base. The first nomination process was completed on Monday. This week, the contestants will face the first elimination.

Top showsha video

And amid all this, fans are demanding that Asal Kolar should be immediately evicted from the house for his behaviour towards female contestants. Many fans have posted videos showing Asal Kolar’s treatment of Quincy and Ayesha.

In the video, Asal can be seen rubbing the elbow part of his co-contestant Quincy while she was having a conversation with Vikraman. The video grabbed the attention of many.

Watch it here:

After witnessing Asal Kolar’s unacceptable behaviour with Quincy, fans have started saying that the female contestants are not safe in the house. A majority of viewers criticised Asal for the way he behaved.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here