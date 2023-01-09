Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Why Internet is Miffed With Contestant Azeem

Bigg Boss Tamil 6 is said to be having one of the lowest TRPs in the history of the show. Many fans have commented that they watch the show only on weekends when host Kamal Haasan comes to school the contestants due to the lackluster contribution of the housemates this season. The first few weeks of the show received good response due to comedian GP Muthu. However, after he abruptly left the show due to homesickness, audience enthusiasm is said to have dropped.

This season only Azeem and Vikraman have been in the limelight. Many a time, Azeem would make distasteful comments and Kamal Haasan would rebuke him. Kamal Haasan even told him to rectify his behaviour as his child was watching the show. On the other hand, Vikraman is the first person to reprimand anyone who uses prohibited language on the show and Kamal Haasan has often praised him for this.

A recent clip from a weekend episode has gone viral where Kamal Haasan just declared Vikramaan safe. However, Azeem is seen making a disapproving face and walking off from his seat.

This video is going viral on social media. Many people are of the opinion that Azeem’s gesture is disrespecting of host Kamal Haasan and they have appealed to the channel to take action against him. Meanwhile, Ticket to Finale task is going on in the Bigg Boss house this week. The winner will be directly sent to the final week. All 8 housemates in the house are competing for this task.

