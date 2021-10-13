Bigg Boss Tamil: Abhishek Raaja, Thamarai Selvi to Share Their Stories of Struggle

Wednesday’s episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 5 will have two contestants talking about their story of struggle as part of the ‘Oru Kadhai Sollattuma’ task. Tamil film reviewer and YouTuber Abhishek Raaja and singer and stage artist Thamarai Selvi will narrate their life story. The promo for the day was shared on Twitter by Vijay Television, the channel airing the show. In this ongoing task inside the house, few contestants will narrate their life struggles and the rest will give their feedback through emojis of like, dislike and heart.

It is the tenth day of Bigg Boss Tamil 5. The show will have a run of 100 days. It has been aired on Vijay Television since October 3. The reality show had a grand launch with glitz and glamour on October 3. Actor Kamal Haasan is hosting the show. The show started with 18 contestants but now there are 17 contestants after the first transgender contestant Namitha Marimuthu walked out of the show due to “unavoidable circumstances".

In the first promo of day 10, house captain Thamarai Selvi is sharing the challenges that she faced in her life. Her story makes other contestants emotional; a few even start crying.

In the second promo, Abhishek Raaja is sharing his experiences of being a YouTuber and the struggle of the digital world.

Both Abhishek and Thamarai were seen consoling each other in the third promo of the show tweeted by Vijay Television.

In Yesterday’s episode, Akshara Reddy and Priyanka Deshpande got emotional while speaking about their father’s loss as part of the ‘Oru Kadhai Sollattuma’ task. Ciby also narrated his life journey, throwing light on his childhood, school days, college, and professional life.

As many as 15 of the 17 contestants have been nominated for the first eviction in Bigg Boss Tamil 5.

