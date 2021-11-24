Bigg Boss Tamil: All You Need to Know About Contestant Akshara Reddy 

The fifth season of the reality show Bigg Boss Tamil, hosted by Kamal Haasan, has entered its 50th day. Several contestants have gained popularity since they entered the Bigg Boss house. Recently, interesting facts about contestant and model-turned-actor Akshara Reddy have been doing rounds on the internet. She has become one of the favourite contestants on the show.

Akshara made a name for herself in the modelling industry at a young age. She has participated in numerous modelling competitions and holds special titles.

She represented India at Miss Super Globe World 2019 in Dubai and won Miss Globe 2019. Akshara’s fan following on social media platforms has increased tremendously after she entered the Bigg Boss house. There are groups on social media that refer to themselves as Akshara’s Army.

In the Bigg Boss house, Akshara is good friends with many contestants. Raju Jeyamohan once affectionately referred to her as Amala of this age during an episode.

Before appearing in Bigg Boss as a contestant, Akshara Reddy participated in Star Vijay TV’s reality show, Villa to Village, wherein she won the title of Miss South India Queen. Akshara has also been a part of many Tamil films since 2006.

Seeing the popularity of the actor, it is being said that Akshara Reddy’s exit from Big Boss will surely bring her a lot of new film opportunities.

Meanwhile, talking about the show, from a total of initial 18 contestants, 6 have been eliminated so far and 12 contestants are left in the house.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.