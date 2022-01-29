Bigg Boss Tamil: All You Need To Know About The Iconic BB Voice

Apart from the versatile members and glamorous host of the Bigg Boss, the one thing that prompts the audience to watch the reality TV show is the remarkable voice of Bigg Boss.

The TV show, which first started in Hindi, has now been expanded widely and now people across the nation enjoy Bigg Boss in various languages like Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Marathi, and Malayalam. In each of these regional languages, we witness different participants, hosts and even the voice that has been etched in our mind.

The Bigg Boss voice is something that makes the show even more enjoyable as the members of the house get the commands and directions through it. So, it becomes obvious that the audience is quite curious to know the person behind the voice and how much he really earns doing that job.

Reportedly, the man behind the voice of Bigg Boss Tamil is actor and singer, Satiiysh Saarathy Sasho. Numerous viewers who have binge-watched Bigg Boss Tamil, are familiar with the crisp and impactful voice of Sasho who gracefully gives commands in the Bigg Boss house. With an incredibly deep voice, Sasho is also skilled at pronunciations that make his instructions loud and clear to the contestants as well as the audience.

But the question now arises that how much the person behind the Bigg Boss Tamil voice must be earning. According to reports, Sasho received Rs 17.5 lakh for season 5 of Bigg Boss Tamil, which was hosted by actor Kamal Haasan. Going by this figure, Sasho was raking in up to Rs 5 lakh per month for the 3 months of the show.

Meanwhile, the man behind the Hindi Bigg Boss was earlier identified as voice artist Atul Kapoor. Reportedly, Atul Kapoor has been lending his voice for Bigg Boss Hindi since the show started in 2006. Meanwhile, he is also known to have worked as a Hindi dubbing artist in some Hollywood films.

