Bigg Boss Tamil contestant Shivani Narayanan’s Dance Video in Saree Goes Viral

Bigg Boss Tamil season 4 contestant and actress Shivani Narayanan often shares fun videos on social media for her fans. The actress is always on her toes when it comes to the latest Instagram trends. Recently she has shared a reel of herself dancing to the tune of DJ Rony’s TikTok Dabke Remix. Sharing the reel, she wrote, “That’s how South Indian’s vibe on Arabic Tunes.”

Shaking her leg to the tune of the Arabic song, Shivani is looking amazing in a plain green saree. The video has got over 2.36 lakh views within four days.

Post her stint as a contestant in Bigg Boss Tamil 4, Shivani gained huge popularity and she has bagged a few good projects.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shivani Narayanan (@shivani_narayanan)

Advertisement

On the work front, Shivani has multiple projects in her kitty. She will soon be seen in Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Vikram. The film’s director Lokesh Kanagaraj has recently wrapped up the shoot. Backed by Raj Kamal Films International, the action thriller will have Fahadh Faasil, Antony Varghese, Kalidas Jayaram, Arjun Das and Narain in pivotal roles.

Shivani will be playing the female lead in comedian Vadivelu’s much-anticipated film Naai Sekar Returns directed by Suraaj. The young actress confirmed the same by recently sharing a photo in which she was seen with Vadivelu. Touted to be an out-and-out entertainer, the film is bankrolled by Lyca Production. The story of the film revolves around the relationship between Vadivelu and many dogs.

As the film is all set to go on floors, it also stars Doctor fame actor Redin Kingsley. Super Singer and Cooku With Comali fame Sivaangi, Anandaraj, Vigneshkanth and Lollu Sabha Seshu in important roles. The background score will be composed by music director Santhosh Narayanan.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.